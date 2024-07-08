Sun shines on fun-filled Teddy Bear Picnic

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Despite early morning rain showers, the sun came out in time for the annual Teddy Bear Picnic at the Dearborn Historical Museum’s McFadden-Ross House.

While museum staff and volunteers moved many of the games and activities to inside the museum, children still enjoyed an outdoor bouncy house, blowing bubbles, fishing for rubber duckies in an outdoor wading pool, posing for photos in a Model T, getting an up-close look at a Dearborn fire engine, and visiting with Rooty the A & W mascot bear.

Inside the McFadden-Ross House, the main floor had indoor games like Connect Four, Bean Bag Tic Tac Toe and a miniature basketball hoop. In the basement, the vintage schoolroom hosted teddy bear-themed coloring and activity sheets, as well as a Lincoln Log station and a wooden train table.

Dearborn Historical Museum Director Jack Tate said this is the 36th Teddy Bear Picnic, and he’s been involved with every one of them.

He said that they were worried about the rain earlier in the morning, so they set up more activities inside.

“We knew it was going to come off one way or another,” Tate said.

Dearborn Historical Museum Assistant Curator Matthew Graff said weather worries likely reduced the turnout.

He said Office Manager Leah Burton organized this year’s Teddy Bear Picnic, so she had to brainstorm the last-minute modifications to accommodate the threat of rain.

“So, this will be the first year where the event is 90 percent inside, so the only events that we have outside are our Model T station, like we always do, and then we do have the bouncy house in the front,” Graff said. “The bouncy house was a new attraction last year, but it was the most popular one, so we wanted to make sure we brought that back this year.”

Burton said the museum received a lot of calls from people wondering whether the event was still occurring.

“It looks like through rain or shine, they still want to come and have a good time,” she said.

Burton said they had free popcorn and A & W root beer, as well as complimentary face painting.

“I was helping one of the volunteers set up for the bubble station, and we had a couple kids come in to play with the bubbles, and that was really great,” she said with a smile.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-6th District) visited the Teddy Bear Picnic, a favorite event for her, even though she no longer represents Dearborn.

“I love teddy bears,” she said. “I collect teddy bears, and I love to see the kids who are so happy with their teddy bears. And, you know, in this complicated world, it’s nice to just see a child smile.”