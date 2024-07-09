Former Lincoln Park City Councilmember Virginia Mondon remembered

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Four-term City Councilmember and active civic volunteer Virginia Mondon, 88, died July 8 in hospice care following a heart attack.

The wife of the late Joseph and mother to Jeffrey, Charleen, Christifer and Jodee, she was a grandmother and great-grandmother as well.

She served her first term on the City Council from 1991 to 1993, and three additional terms from 1997 to 2003.

Mondon served on both the Cultural and Community commissions and was a member of the Historical Commission at the time of her passing.

She was often present at events at the Historical Museum and would read John McCrae’s war poem “In Flanders Fields” at Memorial Day remembrances.

Mondon also volunteered with the Memorial Day Parade and Cruisin’ Downriver and was active with local service groups and youth sports organizations.

A private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Wyandotte Henry Ford Hospice, American Legion Post 67 or the Lincoln Park Historical Museum.