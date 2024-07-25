Suspect arraigned in Melvindale police officer homicide

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Michael Lopez, 44, of Southfield was arraigned July 25 in 24th District Court in Allen Park for the July 21 fatal shooting of on-duty Melvindale Police Cpl. Mohamed Said.

Lopez, who appeared before Judge Richard A. Page, was charged with the murder of a police officer, a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine (Esctasy), possession of a controlled substance under 25 grams, carrying a concealed weapon with unlawful intent, and five counts of felony firearm.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said policing is one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet.

“The alleged facts in this case will show that this defendant callously gunned down and killed 26-year-old Officer Mohamed Said, who was just doing his job and had just begun his career in law enforcement,” she said. “Tragic does not even begin to describe what happened here.”

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12, and another district court will be assigned to the case to avoid any conflict of interest.

Lopez was also arraigned July 25 in 25th District Court in Lincoln Park before Judge Gregory Clifton for the July 20 robbery of Auto Zone, 1555 Fort St. in Lincoln Park.

Lopez allegedly produced a handgun, pointed it at an employee, and fled with cash and knives.

He was charged with armed robbery, a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of felony firearm.