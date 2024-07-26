VIP Car Wash owners honored for business and community excellence

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – VIP Carwash owners George and Paul Abousouan were honored during the July 23 City Council meeting for their business excellence, exceptional customer service and contributions to the community.

Councilmember Hassan Ahmad said the carwash has been a cornerstone of the community for more than four decades.

He said VIP Carwash, 27275 Ford Road, founded in 1980 by George Abousouan, which he now co-owns with his son Paul, has been a fixture in Dearborn Heights and has a reputation for dedication, service, and community spirit.

Ahmad said VIP Carwash cleans residents’ vehicles, as well as the city’s police and city vehicles.

“George and Paul have embodied the true spirit of community stewardship,” he said. “Through their business they have supported numerous charitable initiatives, including the annual Toys for Tots campaign, which has brought joy to countless children during the holiday season.”

Ahmad said Paul Abousouan is a member of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Reserve Unit, whose members help ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

“As we commend VIP Carwash for their outstanding contributions that mark their enduring legacy in our city, let us also recognize the Abousouan family’s unwavering commitment to making Dearborn Heights a better place for all who live here.”

When Paul Abousouan thanked the council for the honor, he reminded those present that they offer discounts to veterans and city employees.

When Council President Mo Baydoun joking asked if he gets a discount, Paul Abousouan quickly replied that he still has a water bill to pay, evoking rueful laughter from the residents in attendance.

For more information about VIP Carwash, go to carwashcenter.com.