Bzeih thanked for power washing Dearborn Heights Justice Center

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Moe Bzeih, founder of Full Blast, was honored during the Sept. 22 city council meeting for voluntarily cleaning the Dearborn Heights Justice Center, for which it was long overdue.

Mayor Mo Baydoun said that Bzeih noticed while passing by that the Justice Center was in need of cleaning, and reached out to city officials to volunteer his time and talent to power wash the entire building on a Saturday.

Bzeih told the mayor he wanted to do so to serve the city, without seeking recognition.

“Here we are, two weeks later, and I’m giving him a recognition,” Baydoun said amid laughter.

The mayor urged residents to support other small businesses like Bzeih’s in the community.

Police Chief Michael Guzowski said that while the Justice Center is one of the newest buildings in the city, it is 25 years old and they could use all the help that they could get.

“We certainly appreciate Bzeih being a good Samaritan to us and the Justice Center,” he said. “On behalf of the police department and the court and our ordinance department, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much.

“It’s refreshing to come to a building that looks fresh and clean, and almost looks like it did 25 years ago when I first started, so thank you.”

Tom Rosco of the Tax Increment Finance Authority said volunteering to help one’s community “is what it’s all about.”

“When everybody just does what they can, we become the best community that we can be,” he said. “So, thank you again for all your dedication to our city.”