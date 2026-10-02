Crestwood’s Ahmad Bazzi honored for deigning winning “I Voted” sticker

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Crestwood High School student Ahmad Bazzi was honored during the Sept. 22 city council meeting for his winning design of a Michigan “I Voted” sticker, one of three chosen.

The Michigan Department of State presented three winners out of 90 entries, which were voted upon online, with the winning stickers available for purchase by local election clerks for distribution at polling locations.

Bazzi’s design, with “I Voted” in red letters, featured a forest and light house on one side and a bridge and the Detroit skyline on the other in blue, with the two peninsulas shown against a white backdrop.

Bazzi said the imagery he included on his sticker design are things that make Michigan special, and the red, white and blue colors represent our nation.

“Overall, the sticker shows Michigan’s pride and the importance of voting,” he said.

Bazzi credited teacher encouragement and guidance during the design process.

After accepting a plaque from Mayor Mo Baydoun and City Clerk Lynne Senia, Bazzi posed for photos with 18 members of his extended family, then with some of his Crestwood football teammates and coaches.

Baydoun said in a community that is under scrutiny, it is gratifying to remind Michiganders of the talent of its residents.

“I can only imagine what you are going to do as you get older and go off to college,” the mayor said. “I am so beyond proud of you.”

Crestwood football coach Hassan Beydoun said Bazzi is one of the brightest kids he has ever coach, and is a gentleman on and off the field.

The coach said Bazzi has been molded by both his family and the community.

“I’m very proud of Ahmad, and the future is bright for him,” Beydoun said.