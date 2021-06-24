Dearborn Heights to host job fair June 26

HEIGHTS – The city will host a job fair June 26 for area job seekers from 10 a.m. to noon at Caroline Kennedy Library, 24590 George Ave.

Job should provide copies of an updated resume to share.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet with local leaders to learn more about the employment opportunities they can apply for. The city will be accepting resumes and applications for employment in several departments, including the Fire Department, Police Department, police support, Public Works, Ordinance Department, and the City Clerk’s Office for election workers.

Several opportunities currently exist within the city, but the city will also be accepting resumes and applications in anticipation of future openings.

For more information, contact Human Resources Director Elisabeth Perry at 313-791-3420.