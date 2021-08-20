Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Wyandotte Stars vintage base ball team to take on the Detroit Early Risers

Photo courtesy of the city of Wyandotte
The Wyandotte Stars vintage base ball club practices for their Aug. 28 match at home against the Early Risers Base Ball Club of Detroit.

 

Game is set for Aug. 28 at Memorial Field

By SUE SUCHYTA
Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – After a year off, the Wyandotte Stars vintage base ball club will take to the field to challenge the Detroit Early Risers base ball club during its annual Home Classic.

The opening pitch will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at Memorial Field, at 23rd Street and Pennsylvania Road in Wyandotte.

Museum Director Jesse Rose said admission is free, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

“Enjoy an old-fashioned afternoon, watching base ball as it was played 150 years ago,” he urged fans of the sport.

For more information, contact the Wyandotte Museum office at 734-324-7284 or [email protected], or click here.