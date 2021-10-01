Southgate RN charged with stealing, selling COVID-19 vaccination cards

By SUE SUCHYTA

SOUTHGATE – Registered nurse Bethann Kierczak, 37, was charged Sept. 29 with stealing authentic COVID-19 vaccination record cards from the VA Hospital in Detroit, along with vaccination lot numbers, and selling them.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Saima S. Mohsin said Kierczak, a Southgate resident, was charged with theft of government property, and with theft and embezzlement related to a healthcare benefit program.

It is alleged that since May, Kierczak has been reselling the cards with vaccine lot numbers to people in metropolitan Detroit for $150 to $200 per card, using Facebook Messenger to communicate with her customers.

Mohsin said the arrest of Kierczak and others reflects a deep commitment to protecting community health, and to stopping the dangerous fraud from hurting vulnerable people.

“Regardless of whether an individual chooses to get vaccinated, we urge everyone to avoid turning to schemes like these to evade vaccination requirements,” she said. “Selling these cards is a crime. We will continue to investigate these crimes and prosecute them accordingly.”

Acting Special Agent in Charge Gavin McClaren, Veterans Affairs – Office of Inspector General, Central Field Office, said the VA’s COVID-19 safety protocols exist to keep both veterans and VA healthcare workers safe during the global pandemic.

“These charges symbolize VA OIG’s commitment to protecting the integrity of VA’s healthcare delivery system, and diligently investigating any potential criminal activity that could threaten the safety of its patients and employees,” he said.

Special Agent in Charge Lamont Pugh III of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General – Chicago Region said the theft of government property is a serious crime, especially when it involves documents used to record patient health information.

“Stealing and selling COVID-19 vaccination cards is an inexcusable act and will not be tolerated,” he said. “HHS is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to protect the health and safety of the public during this pandemic.”

Kierczak’s case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Particka, with the investigation being conducted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs-Office of Inspector General, VA Police Detroit and the Medicare Fraud Strike Force partners, which is a partnership among the Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney’s Offices, the FBI and U.S. Health and Human Services-Office of Inspector General.

Anyone with information about alleged COVID-19 fraud should call the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline, 866-720-5721, or go online to the NCDF Web Complaint Form at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.