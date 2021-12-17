Wyandotte Social District hours expanded to 11 p.m.

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspaper

WYANDOTTE – At the request of the Downtown Development Authority, the City Council expanded the downtown Social District hours from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at its Dec. 6 meeting.

Michigan Social Districts, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law July 1, 2020, let municipalities create outdoor areas where specially marked open containers of alcohol may be legally consumed.

The law was enacted to provide a safe outdoor environment for unmasked drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to help bars and restaurant create a safer and more sustainable pandemic customer environment.

Wyandotte created its Social District Aug. 31, 2020, and on Nov. 23, 2020 amended the resolution. The district currently opens at 11 a.m., and will now stay open for three more hours, instead of closing at 8 p.m.

DDA Director Joe Gruber said feedback from the community about the Social District has been positive, with minimal negative feedback. He said downtown businesses and patrons were eager to extend the hours as well.

Gruber will facilitate the implementation with the licensed establishments, the downtown business owners and the State of Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

Police Chief Brian Zaleski said he had no objections to the extension of the hours, and said the DDA board, the participating businesses and Gruber have done an excellent job operating and supervising the Social District.

“The Police Department does not have any documented incidents or reported issues directly involving the Social District or its patrons,” Zaleski said in a Nov. 15 memo to Gruber.