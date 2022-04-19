Con artist thwarted

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A woman reported that she received a phone call on March 30 from a purported Amazon employee who said a package valued at $5,200, with an iPhone 11 and a laptop computer, was going to be delivered to her residence that day.

The caller had her address, the last four digits of her Social Security number and her phone number. When she called the number back and asked questions, the person hung up on her.

The woman said she had flagged her accounts and changed her bank account numbers as a precaution. She noted that she had not lost any money to the con artist.