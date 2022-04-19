Drunken driver argues with officer

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — An intoxicated driver tested a police officer’s patience at 2:22 a.m. April 13 following a traffic stop triggered by his vehicle crossing the lane line several times and coming dangerously close to another vehicle while the man was driving south on Fort Street near Eureka Road.

The man, a 29-year-old Detroit resident, who exhibited signs of intoxication, questioned the legality of the traffic stop, and resisted performing standard field sobriety tests.

A preliminary breath test was administered, and the man had a blood-alcohol content of more than twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

He was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol content.