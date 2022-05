By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A Trenton man reported April 29 that an identity thief opened a T-Mobile account in his name and had run up a $3,000 bill.

He said T-Mobile told him to file a police report to have his name removed from the fraudulent account.

The victim said he has also received messages from Boost Mobile, which he believes indicates that someone is trying to perpetuate additional fraud with that company using his personal information.