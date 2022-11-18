Phone scammer tricks woman out of gift card cash

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A con artist convinced a Trenton woman by phone that she had two open bank accounts in her name and convinced her on Oct. 20 to transfer $900 to him using gift cards, with the gift card numbers read to him over the phone.

The woman went to Target and bought two gift cards, for $500 and $400, and called him and read the gift card numbers to him. Later, she grew suspicious and discovered, after making some phone calls, that she had been defrauded.

She filed a police report and was given an identity theft information packet.