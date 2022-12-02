Dearborn PD launches Toys for Tots drive in station lobby

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Police Chief Issa Shahin and Marine veteran Phillip Smith, Dearborn’s 2022 Veteran of the Year, helped launch the city’s annual Toys for Tots collection Nov. 30 in the station lobby.

Police Cpl. Dan Bartok said that from 6 to 10 a.m. Dec. 5 there will be a special toy dropoff event in the police station lobby, with hot chocolate, cookies and pastries, and Santa Claus will be on site.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and the Maples Elementary School drummers also will be in attendance.

“We are asking people going to work and going to school to drop off a toy for our local Toys for Tots, and all those toys go to help local children in need,” Bartok said. “We have a strong history in Dearborn of participating with Toys for Tots, and we want to really bolster it this year and make it even more significant.”

Smith said nearby cities have held a friendly competition among first responders, with a rotating recognition plaque awarded annually to the dropoff site collecting the most toys. He said the Allen Park Fire Department currently has the plaque.

Shahin then challenged the Dearborn community to up its donations to bring the award back to Dearborn.

“There is one thing I can say about Dearborn, and I am so proud of this city, when there is a call to action, when there is a need for something, nobody does it better than Dearborn,” he said. “I am really looking for the community to come out that day for hot chocolate and treats and to take a picture with Santa, some Marines, and if you want to take a picture with a balding chief of police you are welcome to take one as well.”

Smith said the local Toys for Tots helps supply 11 nearby cities, and in 2021, they provided gifts for 2,565 children.

Smith said the need for toys has increased this year, and they have experienced an increase in applications for toys by families experiencing financial stress.

Shahin said times are tough, and those who are able to help out with the toy drive are encouraged to participate. He said adults who remember receiving gifts through Toys for Tots as a child are among the group’s most generous donors.

Smith said Dearborn has participated in the Toys for Tots collection for 75 years.

Residents are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys valued at $10 or more. Homemade toys also are accepted. Toy weapons and gift with food will not be distributed. Stuffed animals are not encouraged. Gifts for preteens and teens are the most needed.

Gifts should be dropped off by Dec. 14. Monetary donations, with checks made out to “Toys for Tots,” with “Dearborn” in the memo field, are welcome, as well.

For more information, go to ToysForTots.org.