Taylor approves more mobile radar units

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – The City Council approved the purchase of five police mobile radar units during its Dec. 20 meeting, with the equipment funded through federal forfeiture justice funds.

The Department of Justice Asset Forfeiture Program uses the proceeds from assets used to commit federal crimes to enhance public safety and security.

Applied Concepts Inc., doing business as Stalker Radar, headquartered in Richardson, Texas, a Michigan state-approved supplier, was awarded the $12,179 purchase.

With roads more dangerous at present than they were pre-pandemic, radar units, which provide an accurate means to enforce speed limits in different weather conditions, can serve as a traffic calming measure. When paired with video dash cams, the units help enforce violations, which often include failure to wear seat belts and distracted driving.

Hand-held radar units can be used in a police vehicle or with a motorcycle mount. The technology, with directional sensing and stronger and faster display when used in targeting mode, allow a more effective target lock and speed measurement. They are designed to withstand different weather conditions, and the touch panel can also be operated by a gloved hand.

The units are powered by rechargeable, high-capacity Li-Ion batteries, with a wall or a dashboard plug adapter.