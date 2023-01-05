Man arrested for stalking, drunken driving

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 40-year-old Brighton man was arrested Jan. 3 for aggravated stalking, fleeing and eluding police officers and his third drunken driving offense.

The man, who was initially spotted sitting in his vehicle in an empty parking lot near Pulaski Park, at 15th and Walnut streets, had been sending threatening text messages and voice mail messages to his former girlfriend and her family, and had been repeatedly driving by her residence, triggering two police reports.

When police officers approached him, they saw that he had an open container of alcohol, and displayed signs of intoxication. He refused to speak to the officers and drove off.

The officers initiated a traffic stop, but the man fled through nearby residential neighborhoods, driving north on 18th Street, then east on Ford Avenue, then driving from 12th Street to 18th Street between Ford Avenue and Walnut Street, before stopping in the driveway of the woman he was accused of stalking. He was then taken into custody.