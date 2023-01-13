Fake phone calls fail to stop OWI arrest

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A passenger who falsely reported gunfire to the emergency dispatch center three times about 2:39 a.m. Jan. 7 learned the hard way that filing a false report would not get police officers to abandon his girlfriend’s traffic stop for reckless, intoxicated driving.

The dispatch center received three calls from a man claiming to hear gunfire near 21st and Vinewood streets, but the calls were made from the area of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, where officers were conducting a traffic stop after spotting a woman driving recklessly at a speed exceeding 80 mph.

The man was arrested for misusing the 911 system, and his girlfriend was still arrested for operating while intoxicated.