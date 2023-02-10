Civilian recognized for disarming man on meth

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — Two Downriver residents who stopped in for coffee Jan. 25 at the Tim Hortons, 2704 Biddle Ave., were recognized for calming and disarming a man who was under the influence of crystal methamphetamines while in possession of a loaded handgun.

Brian Gottschalk of Southgate and Anita Stinson of Allen Park said they initially thought to comfort the man, Jawad Jones, 23, whom they thought was having a mental health crisis, while a store employee called for first responders.

When Jones revealed his firearm by removing it from his pocket and placing it on the table in front of him, Stinson continued to talk to him in an attempt to sooth him, until Gottschalk was able to remove the firearm without upsetting the man. Soon after Gottschalk grabbed the gun, police officers arrived.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said the man had stolen the firearm and acquired the ammunition earlier by unknown means.

Jones was arraigned Jan. 27 in 27th District Court by Judge Elizabeth DiSanto. He was charged with five felony counts: firearm possession by a felon; ammunition possession by a felon; carrying a concealed weapon; felony firearm; and habitual offender – second notice.

Hamilton said Stinson and Gottschalk kept everyone in the coffee shop safe through their brave actions, and the department is grateful for their heroic actions.