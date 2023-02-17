Wyandotte Memorial Park to receive $70,000 in Wayne County parks millage money

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – The City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement for a Wayne County Parks Millage for $70,000 in improvements to Memorial Park, which will include a new elevated press box and shelter structure.

A new scoreboard and audio improvements will also be included.

The press box and shelter are estimated to cost $47,900, with $15,030 budgeted for the new scoreboard and audio system. In addition, $7,070 has been budgeted for contingencies.

The Wayne County Parks Millage reimburses the city upon successful completion of the project.

The city will allocate $70,000 from its general fund to a recreation expense account to cover the cost of the project.