Home invader left evidence at scene

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A side door ajar with an unexpected light on led a resident to summon police officers to their residence at 9 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 3800 block of 19th Street.

When police officers entered the home, they discovered furniture overturned, drawers left open and belonging tossed about the rooms. The victim confirmed that items were missing from the residence.

An evidence technician was able to process the scene and recover evidence which may lead to the identity of the intruder. Police officers also canvassed the neighborhood for surveillance camera footage.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton encourages residents to be aware of their surroundings when they leave their residence, to determine if a stranger might be watching them leave the area.

“It’s imperative to always lock doors and first floor windows,” he said. “Furthermore, motion lights work as a strong deterrent and help alert neighbors that someone is prowling around.”