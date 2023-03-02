Narcan revives drugged driver who hit a tree

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A 42-year-old Taylor man was cited for operating under the influence of drugs the night of Feb. 27 after a police officer found him unconscious in the driver’s seat after his car left the roadway near Beech Daly and Wick roads and hit a tree.

The man’s lips were blue and he was not responding to voice commands, so the police officer administered multiple doses of Narcan in an attempt to revive him.

Later, when the man was able to talk to the police officer, he admitted to having taken Fentanyl earlier. He was then transported to Corewell Health in Taylor for treatment and a blood draw, and his vehicle was impounded and towed.