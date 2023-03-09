Drunken woman tries to enter ex-boyfriend’s residence

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — An intoxicated Southgate woman was taken into custody the night of March 5 when she tried to break into a house in the 4000 block of 23rd Street where her ex-boyfriend was living.

The woman had generated multiple calls to police dispatch earlier by swinging at random cars and a house with a hammer.

When she approached the rear of her former boyfriend’s house, she was armed with a metal landscaping light, which she used to beat on the back entry door.

She was arrested and taken to the police station, where she was held while she sobered up.