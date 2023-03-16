Fentanyl overdose connected to car crash

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A 42-year-old Taylor man who overdosed on Fentanyl the night of Feb. 27 drove off the roadway and into a nearby woods, hitting a small tree near the intersection of Beech Daly and Wick roads.

Witnesses called 911 and reported that the driver appeared to be unresponsive. When police officers arrived, they found the man breathing but unconscious, with his lips blue and his face pale.

Taylor firefighters arrived to treat the man, and they administered multiple doses of Narcan to revive him. After the man regained consciousness, he was transported to Corewell Health Hospital in Taylor.

The man’s car, a white 2020 Ford Fusion, was towed from the site.

The man agreed to a blood draw at the hospital. He was then cited for operating with any presence of drugs.