Woman arrested for second DUI

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 29-year-old Detroit woman was arrested the morning of March 6 for her second operating while intoxicated offense when police officers found her asleep behind the wheel at a stop sign near the intersection of 12th and Vinewood streets.

After trying for several minutes to awaken the woman, she responded to the police officers. She exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, and a preliminary breath-test determined that her blood alcohol content was more than twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.