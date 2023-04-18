Henry Ford College softball team to be featured as the ESPN+ Game of the Week April 22

DEARBORN — The Henry Ford College softball team will play St. Clair County Community College at 1 and 3 p.m. April 22 as the NJCAA Game of the Week on ESPN+. The game will be televised nationally.

“This is a great opportunity for our softball program to be exposed to the ESPN network,” HFC Athletic Director Rochelle Taylor said.

The Hawks softball team is in fourth place in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association with a record of 6-10 (10-14 overall). Coach Steven Brown said Lauren Gannon, Sydney Pease, Karlee Plensdorf and Caroline O’Donohue are Hawks to keep an eye on.

“Lauren has played solid defense at shortstop,” he said. “She’s stolen 17 bases so far this season, including home. She’s getting it done at the plate, on the bases, and in the field.

“Sydney is an outstanding pitcher. She had a shutout against Schoolcraft College on April 16. We won 7-0.

“For the week of April 10, Karlee’s batting average was .409 and her on-base percentage was .458. She always comes through in the clutch.

“Caroline is a strong infielder who plays outstanding defense. I’m very impressed with her skills.”

The players are looking forward to being the ESPN+ Game of the Week.

“They’re excited about playing on TV! Who can blame them?” Brown said. “These women have earned it. They’ve worked hard for it. For me, it’s exciting to see the ESPN network showcasing softball at the community college level.”