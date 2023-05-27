Dearborn woman with Taylor ties crowned Miss Michigan for America Strong

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

DEARBORN – Dearborn resident and Taylor native Da’Stanza Murphy, 35, was crowned Miss Michigan for America Strong May 6 in Plainwell.

She will travel to Las Vegas to compete in the national pageant in August.

During her year-long reign Murphy will continue to support her community service platform, “Mentoring a Younger Me,” which supports connecting and mentoring girls to help them discover their inner beauty, build their self-confidence and learn to become positive, open-minded young women.

“I’m truly honored to have received this title,” she said. “The wonderful opportunity not only brings intelligent and beautiful women of diverse backgrounds, lifestyles and ages together but also allows them to become community voices for organizations that are vital and need a voice.”

Murphy graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Taylor, then attended Wayne State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and a master’s degree in public relations and organizational communication.

She currently works as a communications manager for The Education Trust – Midwest, a nonpartisan research and advocacy organization dedicated to improving education for all Michigan students, particularly those of color and living in poverty. It is the Michigan affiliate of the Washington, D.C.-based non-profit The Education Trust.

Murphy, who has competed in pageants for nearly 20 years, enjoys dance and is a former instructor with the Taylor Dance studio. She is also a superior-rated mezzo-soprano Italian operatic.