Former police officer and other man charged in bar incident

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Two men who were drunk and in possession of a firearm the evening of April 22 at an Oak Street bar were arraigned May 23 in 27 District Court.

Former Westland Police Officer Shawn Dennis Davidson, 52, of New Boston and Gregory Jay Tittle, 53, of Carleton, were charged in connection with an incident at a bar in the 110 block of Oak Street by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Davidson and Tittle were together at the bar when Davidson’s conduct led to a request by staff that he leave, but he refused to do so. Wyandotte police officers arrived on the scene and arrested Davidson, who allegedly had a loaded handgun in his waistband.

Tittle, who was arrested soon afterwards at another nearby bar, had allegedly removed the handgun from Davidson’s waistband earlier and pointed it at Davidson’s head.

Davidson was charged with carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol, and with trespassing.

Tittle was charged with carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol, and with reckless use of a firearm.

Both men were given a $30,000 personal bond with an alcohol tether, which tests the wearer’s sweat at all times for blood alcohol concentration.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 1 before 27th District Court Judge Elizabeth DiSanto.