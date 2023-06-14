Upcoming Players Guild season blends classics with contemporary favorites

From timeless tales to contemporary favorites, the Players Guild of Dearborn has announced a 2023-24 season that includes upbeat musicals and classic plays.

The season includes the Mel Brooks musical “Young Frankenstein,” Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit,” Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” and the Stephen Sondheim musical “Into the Woods.”

“Young Frankenstein,” with music and lyrics by Mel Brooks and book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, will be directed by Marc Walentowicz, with auditions July 17 and 18 at the theater, 21730 Madison in Dearborn.

The show runs three weekends, at 8 p.m. Sept. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 24 and Oct. 1 at the playhouse.

Set in 1934, the musical “Young Frankenstein” follows New York scientist Frederick Frankenstein (who insists on pronouncing his name “fronk-en-steen”), the grandson of the late Transylvanian scientist Dr. Victor von Frankenstein, as he arrives in Transylvania to settle his late grandfather’s estate.

Upon his arrival, Frederick meets Igor (pronounced “eye-gore”) who, along with the lovely lab assistant Inga, try to convince him to continue his grandfather’s work to re-animate the dead, with chaotic and entertaining results.

The second show of the season, the non-musical “Christmas Carol,” is based on the Charles Dickens story and adapted for the stage by Romulus Linney. The show will be directed by Paul Bruce and will run 8 p.m. Nov. 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 19 and 26 at the theater.

The play follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s evolution from being a penurious, angry old man to being a giving, kind soul after he is visited by the spirits of Christmas past, present and yet to come on Christmas Eve, who transform his once empty and bitter view of the world to one of caring and generosity.

The third show of the season, Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit,” will be directed by Kristen Campbell Lynch. The show runs 8 p.m. Jan. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 21 and 28 at the playhouse.

“Blithe Spirit” was written by the playwright in 1941, after his London office and flat had been destroyed during the Blitz. Coward traveled to the countryside to write a farce to take people’s minds of the stress of their everyday existence.

In the story, Charles, a writer, and his second wife, Ruth, along with another couple, invite a medium, Madame Arcati, to conduct a séance so he can gather material for an upcoming book.

However, the séance brings back the ghost of his first wife, Elvira, who want Charles to join her in the afterlife. Charles seems to be the only one who can see and hear Elvira. However, Elvira’s plans don’t work out as she hoped, and the story takes some unexpected twists and turns.

The fourth show of the season, Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” will be directed by Brian Townsend. The show will run 8 p.m. March 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23 and 2:30 p.m. March 10, 17 and 24 at the theater.

The play follows the everyday lives of people in Grovers Corners, New Hampshire, from 1901 to 1913, as introduced by the stage manager, and told through the characters on a plain stage with a minimal set.

It follows George and Emily, childhood sweethearts, through their early years, their marriage and beyond. The story sends a message about appreciating the simple joys in life and realizing the value of the ordinary moments in time.

The play won the 1938 Pulitzer Prize for drama, and a revival in 1989 won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival and a Tony Award for Best Revival.

The closing show of the season is the musical, “Into the Woods,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapin. Kim Donovan will direct the show, which runs 8 p.m. May 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 and 2:30 p.m. May 5, 12 and 19 at the playhouse.

The Tony Award-winning musical, based on some of the Brothers Grim fairy tales, follows what happens when people’s wishes come true.

The musical follows Little Red Riding Hood, Jack, his cow and a beanstalk, Rapunzel, Cinderella and a childless baker and his wife. Throw in a witch, a curse, giants in the sky, charming princes and a Grammy-winning score and one is set to enjoy a fast-paced, engaging and entrancing story.

For more information about season or individual show tickets, go to playersguildofdearborn.org.