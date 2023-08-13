Allen Park receives grant to renovate 2 city veteran memorials

By SUE SUCHYTA

ALLEN PARK – Two city veteran memorials will benefit from renovations thanks to a $25,000 competitive grant award from America in Bloom and Canadian National Railroad’s “EcoConnexions from the Ground Up” grant program.

CNR grants are only awarded to communities with CN railway lines.

City Administrator Mark Kibby said the funding will be matched with money from the Parks and Recreation Department, the Department of Public Services and the Festivities Commission.

He said the city’s veterans organizations are still raising money to build a memorial way.

At a kickoff event the morning of Aug. 7, which featured the Allen Park High School Band and the Police Department honor guard, Kibby said the funds will help improve the Champaign Park Blue Star Memorial and the Brand Park Vietnam Veteran and Beyond Memorial.

At the Champaign Park site, overgrown shrubbery concealed the two-sided marble monument, which was also often surrounded by standing water because of poor drainage and inadequate grading in that area. There was no walkway leading to the monument, and the flagpole needed to be repaired.

The grant funds will provide for a new sidewalk leading to the monument, a new flagpole with lighting and other aesthetic contributions.

In addition, the existing cast iron Blue Star Memorial sign will be moved closer to the actual memorial.

Park benches will be added, along with six stellar pink dogwood trees – one for each branch of the U.S. military, and one to represent prisoners of war and those missing in action.

The other veterans memorial improvement project will occur at the Brand Park Vietnam Veteran and Beyond Memorial. The park currently has seven flagpoles that were never used as a result of fundraising efforts disrupted by the pandemic.

A sidewalk will be added at the end of the College Avenue cul-de-sac, with Americans with Disabilities Act accessible ramps installed to connect those parking on the street to the sidewalks around the memorial.

An existing Crimson King maple will be joined by six October Glory maples, with a tree for each flagpole.

A gathering space with benches, and an eternal light and a masonry wall, with memorial plaques honoring the 15 Allen Park residents who died while serving in Vietnam, will also be included. Local veteran organizations are currently raising funds to construct the memorial wall.

Kibby said city officials feel that the projects will properly honor its veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice as well as the veterans who can still visit the memorials and enjoy the surrounding parks.

“Beautiful landscapes build communities,” he said.