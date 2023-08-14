MDOT to rebuild Fort Street bridges over Ecorse Creek

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Rebuilding work has begun on two Fort Street bridges over the Ecorse Creek near Outer Drive as part of a $5.4 million project, which includes curb, gutter and sidewalk repairs.

New guardrails, signs and pavement markings are included, and the traffic signal at the Fort Street and Outer Drive intersection will be modernized.

State Sen. Erika Geiss (D-1st District) said MDOT’s investment is a necessary and significant investment for a major Downriver and Detroit connecting artery.

“This securement of resources is a big win for our community,” she said. “I am also thrilled that the project includes modernizing the traffic signal at the Fort Street/Outer Drive intersection, as the entire project will have a positive impact on the community.”

The modernization is designed to improve traffic flow in a safe and effective manner.

The project, which was slated to begin Aug. 7, is expected to be complete in the fall of 2024.