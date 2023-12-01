Downriver for Veterans’ Ann Rudisill receives Quilt of Valor

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – An emotional and teary-eyed Ann Rudisill of the non-profit Downriver for Veterans received a Quilt of Valor from the Downriver Quilters at the Nov. 20 City Council meeting.

Rudisill, who runs the non-profit Downriver for Veterans, which she founded in 2017, received the third Quilt of Valor the Downriver Quilters have made, and the first quilt made for a female veteran.

She actually helped arrange the donation of two of the previous Quilts of Valor, one of which went to her father.

The quilt has about 20 blocks, with flowered trim, and took about a year for the group to make. A hand-made pillow was crafted as well.

Rudisill emigrated from England to the United States, and at 17 joined the U.S. Air Force. When she retired from the Air Force, she discovered her calling in helping veterans in need through different agencies. At age 58 she became a U.S. citizen.