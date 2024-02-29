The Dearborn Symphony Pops Concert celebrates ‘A Night at the Movies’

DEARBORN –The Dearborn Symphony’s annual Pops Concert is always an audience favorite and this season will feature the sounds of blockbuster legacy films with “A Night at the Movies.”

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. March 15 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.

The sound of these films has become a soundtrack that defines generations, and for musicians, it continues a legacy of romantic music that was interrupted by World War I and found a new voice in Hollywood. Music from blockbuster movie soundtracks like “The Godfather,” “Star Trek,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” have captured the imaginations of millions for decades.

The Dearborn Symphony’s 62nd season finale is scheduled for May 3 with a veritable feast for the senses, Carmina Burana. The concert features the Dearborn Symphony with over 125 voices including the Vanguard Grand Chorus, the Dearborn Schools Elementary Honors Choir, and the Dearborn Theatre Collective. Special guest soloists will be Melissa Maloney, Seth Johnson, and Trevor Scheunemann.

Ticket prices range from $18 to $38 for adults and $10 to $15 for students. Tickets are available by calling the Symphony office at 313-565-2424 or the theater box office at 313-943-2354.

Go to dearbornsymphony.org for more information.

The Dearborn Symphony has partnered with local restaurants for “Dinner and a Concert.” The restaurants offer a 20 percent discount to symphony ticket-holders on concert nights. Reservations are recommended at La Pita, Mint 29, TRIA at The Henry, The Great Commoner, Antonio’s Cucina Italiana in Dearborn Heights, and Roman Village in Dearborn.

Season sponsors include Dearborn Sausage Co. and North Empire with additional support from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Nov. 17 concert is sponsored by the Dearborn Orchestral Society Endowment Fund.

The Dearborn Symphony has been named “Outstanding Community Orchestra” six times by Detroit Music Awards and is a contributor of the arts in Dearborn and the Downriver community.