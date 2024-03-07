Henry Ford College hosts 29th annual President’s Collage Concert March 20

DEARBORN – The Henry Ford College Music Department will present the 29th Annual President’s Collage Concert at 7:30 p.m. March 20 at the Michael A. Guido Theater in the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center,15801 Michigan Ave.

“You will hear classical, gospel, film music, funk, jazz, and more,” said HFC Interim Director of Music Anthony Lai. “There will be a little something for everyone on March 20!”

The President’s Collage Concert is an annual tradition that began in 1996. It was founded by retired HFC music instructor G. Kevin Dewey and the late Rick Goward.

The first President’s Collage Concert was held at Edsel Ford High School. From 1997 to 2001, it was held at Orchestra Hall in Detroit. The concert moved to its current home at the COMPAC in 2002.

HFC President Russ Kavalhuna said he is looking forward to the event.

“I have always enjoyed the talented performances at the President’s Collage Concert,” Kavalhuna said. “This event allows the community to enjoy the quality and range of our musicians and music program.”

HFC’s music directors bring together the college’s choral and instrumental ensembles from its vibrant music program for a varied and exciting performance. More than 150 performers will participate in this year’s show. Lai and others will conduct the Henry Ford Big Band, HFC Chorus (directed by Amy Saari), Metropolitan Symphony Band, Studio 110 Jazz Orchestra, Vanguard Voices (directed by Dewey), HFC Music Club Vocal Jazz Ensemble (featuring student directors), and HFC Department of Theatre (directed by Lai and John Michael Sefel).

“I am honored to continue the legacy of the annual Collage Concert,” Lai said. “We are also moving toward representing all of Fine Arts at the College. I’d love to see this annual concert become a calling card for the arts at HFC.

“This year we will feature a song from last semester’s musical theater performance “Leo’s Big Day Out,” as well as information in the lobby about Fine, Performing, and Media Arts at HFC.”

Tickets are $16 each and may be purchased at the COMPAC box office Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and two hours before the performance through intermission. Ticket prices include a service charge.

Tickets are also available online (for an additional $2 each) at www.dearborntheater.com.

For questions or further information about ticket sales, call 313-943-2354.