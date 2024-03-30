Wyandotte man injured and house destroyed by homemade fireworks

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Two men were taken to the hospital March 24 after police officials say an attempt to make fireworks in the kitchen caused an explosion that damaged the house interior.

The loud explosion prompted 911 calls about 10 p.m. March 24 on Cora Street, between Antoine Street and Baumey Avenue.

Two men were in the house, and the homeowner, identified in media reports as Ernest Haystead, 62, who was attempting to create homemade fireworks, was seriously injured.

On March 26, his left hand was amputated just above his wrist. The man’s sister told the media that both of his eardrums were broken, and he had blast burns on his face, chest and arms.

Fire Chief Jeremy Moline said agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, state fire marshals, and Wyandotte building and engineering officials have been inside the house, and there is no further danger to nearby residents.

He said the damage to the house was mostly to the interior, with several windows in the back of the house blown out.

Media reports indicate that the house is unfit for habitation.