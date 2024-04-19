Trenton City Council approves August bond proposal for fire, police, municipal buildings

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – The City Council unanimously resolved to place a $43.5 million bond proposal on the Aug. 6 ballot for new police and fire stations and to repair and upgrade municipal buildings.

The 30-year general obligation unlimited tax bonds would provide for the construction, furnishing and equipping of new police and fire stations, and for the remodeling, reconstructing, renovating, furnishing and equipping of existing municipal buildings. It would include energy conservation components as well as site and parking improvements.

If approved by voters, the 2.789 mills would be levied beginning in 2025, and is estimated to have a simple average annual millage rate of 2.7746 per $1,000 of taxable value.

Mayor Steven Rzeppa said the City Council held several study sessions on the topic, and plans to provide information to residents.

Councilmember Rick Benedetti said he hopes residents will understand that the projects are long overdue.

“This is something that should have been done years ago,” he said. “It was tried once in the 30-some years I’ve been with the city and it failed, and no one ever tried it again.”

Benedetti said that after being in police, fire and Department of Public Works buildings in the city, he can clearly see the need for the improvements and for the new buildings.

“They are falling apart and we would not expect a resident to let their house do these things or not take care of them,” he said. “We have to take care of our buildings.”

Councilmember Nelson Perugi said he also sees it as a safety issue, for the city employees as well as residents who might be visiting the facilities.

For the complete wording of the ballot language, see the April 15 council agenda, item J-1 and the attachments, on the city’s website at trentonmi.org.