Medical Heroes mural donated to Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Nurses from Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital were honored May 6 with the donation of artist Con Lustig’s Home of the Heroes mural, on behalf of the business community.

The medical front line heroes were also honored with a city proclamation in recognition of National Nurses Month.

Patt Slack, owner of Rivers Edge Gallery, who facilitated the mural donation, said that when the COVID-19 pandemic began, they could hear the ambulances heading down Biddle Avenue and they realized that medical professionals were putting their lives on the line every day to help others.

“We decided to do some sort of tribute,” she said. “Con designed this, and we wanted it to have a home at the hospital. I think it’s the perfect place for it.”