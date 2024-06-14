Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Hamilton named new Wyandotte police chief as Zalewski retires

By Leave a Comment

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Retiring Wyandotte Police Chief Brian Zalewski (at podium) speaks during the June 3 City Council meeting, as Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton (left), who will become the new police chief; Mayor Robert DeSana; Treasurer Todd Browning; Councilmembers Kelly Stec and Todd Hanna; and City Engineer Jesus Plasencia listen.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Incoming Wyandotte Police Chief Archie Hamilton speaks during the June 3 City Council meeting.

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton will become the city’s new police chief following Brian Zalewski’s June 14 retirement, which was announced at the June 3 City Council meeting.

Zalewski served for 33 years with the Wyandotte police force. 

Hamilton has served with the Wyandotte Police Department since October 2002, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He received both a bachelor’s degree in community development – administration and a master’s degree in administration leadership from Central Michigan University.