Hamilton named new Wyandotte police chief as Zalewski retires

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton will become the city’s new police chief following Brian Zalewski’s June 14 retirement, which was announced at the June 3 City Council meeting.

Zalewski served for 33 years with the Wyandotte police force.

Hamilton has served with the Wyandotte Police Department since October 2002, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He received both a bachelor’s degree in community development – administration and a master’s degree in administration leadership from Central Michigan University.