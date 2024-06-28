Trenton firefighters honored

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – Sgt. Joseph Jergovich was named Firefighter of the Year June 17, and also received a Lifesaving Award, along with Firefighter Nathan Brogan, Sgt. John Kalisz IV, and Lt. Jordan Scafidi.

The honors, bestowed by the Trenton Civic Commission, were presented by Fire Chief Keith Anderson and Deputy Fire Chief Jason Martyniak during the City Council meeting held June 17 at the Maple Street fire station.

The meeting was held away from city hall during scheduled window repairs, and to emphasis the need for voters to consider an upcoming bond proposal that would, in part, build a new central fire station.

Anderson said the Firefighter of the Year recognition is based on Jergovich’s work for the entire year, and is based on input from shift commanders.

“Joe’s done an extraordinary job teaching new firefighters, mentoring, training, and all around does the job exceptionally,” he said.

Anderson said the Lifesaving Awards recognize Jergovich, Brogan Kalisz and Scafidi for a once-in-a-lifetime, sentinel event.

The chief said the firefighters encountered a house fire in which a man was trapped in a basement, was not completely conscious, and a crew of firefighters went in and rescued him, then got him safely to the hospital, where he recovered.