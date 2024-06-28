Trenton teen given Lifesaver Award for saving mother’s life

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – Local teen Taryn Boller was honored for following lifesaving protocols she learned as a Girl Scout on April 24, when her mother was choking, taking actions that saved her life.

During the June 17 City Council meeting, which was held at the Maple Street fire station, Fire Chief Keith Anderson and Deputy Fire Chief Jason Martyniak presented Boller with a Citizen Lifesaver Award as her mother, Sheryl Boller, proudly watched.

Martyniak said that during a trip to Washington, D.C., Taryn noticed that her mother was pounding on a restaurant table, unable to talk. By quickly asking yes/no questions, she determined her mother wasn’t OK, was choking, and couldn’t breathe.

He said Taryn remained calm and quickly asked if anyone in the restaurant could perform the Heimlich Maneuver, an abdominal thrust designed to help someone choking, on her mother. A woman responded and performed the technique, since Taryn is petite and unable to effectively perform the maneuver on her taller mother.

Martyniak said Taryn remained calm throughout the episode.

“Taryn was able to use first aid training to help,” he said. “Taryn knew exactly what needed to be done, was able to get her mom the appropriate help in order to help save her life.”