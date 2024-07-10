New Dearborn Heights historical marker honors Revolutionary War patriot

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – A new historical marker honoring Revolutionary War and War of 1812 patriot Maj. Thomas Maxwell was dedicated June 29 at Wallace School and nearby Wallace Cemetery, where he is interred.

The Detroit Metro Chapter of the Michigan Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, who chaired the ceremony, spearheaded the placement of the historical marker in celebration of the United States’ upcoming 250th anniversary, July 4, 2026, which is the nation’s Quarter Millennial.

Maxwell served with Rogers’ Rangers during the French and Indian Wars — part of the Seven Years’ War — fought in the American Revolutionary War and the War of 1812, and in 1780 was a Massachusetts Constitutional Convention delegate.

Ronald Wayland, a descendent of Maxwell, said their ancestor is the “Forrest Gump” of their family, having been at many historical events, including the Boston Tea Party, the Battle of Concord and the Battle of Bunker Hill.

Maxwell, who was born in Bedford, Mass., in 1742, was married three times, and had five children. At the age of 15, he ran away from home to fight in the French and Indian War, and for a time was part of Rogers’ Rangers.

In 1773 in was in Boston during the Boston Tea Party, and wrote a first-hand account in his memoirs.

He moved to Ohio on the Miami River in 1800, and ended his life in the metro Detroit area in 1832, living in what is now Dearborn Heights.

Joe Williams, president of the Metro Detroit Chapter and the Michigan SAR, said the society honors their Revolutionary War ancestors by promoting patriotism, serving their communities and educating and inspiring future generations about the founding principles of the country.

He spoke of Maxwell’s widespread involvement in the fight for freedom.

“You could say he saw it all, from beginning to end,” Williams said. “Let us not forget the sacrifices he and his family made to form a new nation, as well as the great state of Michigan.”

State Rep. Erin Byrnes (D-15th District) said Maxwell not only served his country from the time of its inception, he helped fight for its establishment as a nation.

“Having served this country for the better part of 57 years, Maxwell was an outstanding example of true patriotism,” she said. “He served during the French and Indian War, where he helped expand the 13 colonies. When Great Britain would not allow the colonists to expand past the Appalachian Mountains, he joined the colonists in protest, even participating in the famous Boston Tea Party.”

Byrnes said Maxwell took up arms to help fight for the nation’s freedom during the Revolutionary War, and during the War of 1812 when he was 70 years old.

“He served as an Army major here in Michigan,” she said. “During the war, he was captured by the British at the surrender of Detroit, paroled, rejoined the Army, and was captured and wounded yet again.”

Byrnes said that after the War of 1812, Maxwell lived out the rest of his days in Michigan.

“The love and devotion that he showed to his country throughout his life is truly remarkable,” she said. “He showed true patriotism to his fellow countrymen and a genuine love for his country during times of great strife.”

Dearborn Heights Library Director and local historian Michael McCaffery said that while the nation’s famous leaders are immortalized with statues, it’s the ordinary people who fought for the nation’s freedom.

“The shadow that bright statue casts often darken the memory of the many soldiers, workers, common folk and patriots who propelled that person to great heights,” he said. “The many citizens who strove behind that leader in an effort to keep the promise of this country’s highest intended ideals.

“And yet it is on the calloused backs of those who strode into battle when called, or worked their lives day in and day out, served their community or diligently raised a family, that our country has its true foundation.”

McCaffrey said the United States is imbedded with heroes who sacrificed everything they had for the betterment of their community, yet who are often no more than footnotes in the biographies of people of prominence.

“Thompson Maxwell embodies that spirit,” he said. “He personified giving everything for his country, from when he was a teenager following his brother into the battle of the Seven Years’ War, until his passing right here at this location. Thompson always answered when his community needed him.”