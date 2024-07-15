Trenton asks for $43.5 million bond approval Aug. 6 to improve police, fire and municipal buildings

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – City officials are seeking voter approval Aug. 6 for a $43.5 million bond for capital expenditures to improve fire, police and municipal buildings.

The bond proposal would pay for the cost of acquiring, constructing, furnishing and equipping new police and fire stations, and remodeling, reconstructing, renovating, furnishing and equipping existing municipal buildings with energy conservation components, and for land, site and parking improvements.

If approved, 2.7890 mills would be levied in 2025, which means $2.7890 per $1,000 of taxable value would be levied.

The 75-year-old Department of Public Works Building, which houses the equipment and employees who service the city parks, buildings, roads, trees and vehicles, as well as water and sanitary sewer operations, needs a new roof and hopes to replace aging plumbing, electrical, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment.

The locker rooms, restrooms, entries and egresses need to be made compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and new ventilation is needed for the garage area.

In addition, the building needs masonry repairs and window replacement.

The city’s library needs its roof drain and leaks fixed and the ceiling repaired, as well as building trim and exterior repairs.

HVAC, electrical and plumbing issues need to be addressed, and the building needs to become ADA-compliant.

The current police station has long outlived its expected life, and has serious structural issues, including foundation and wall cracks, and plumbing issues that cause sewage to back up in the basement.

The building also has inadequate restroom and locker room facilities.

A new, modern police station would accommodate modern police work, utilize the latest technology to enhance services and neighborhood protection, promote officer wellness by providing a clean, safe and efficient work environment, and create a welcoming environment that could foster community involvement.

The Fire Department would replace its 97-year-old and 60-year-old buildings with one new central station, which would be able to house and maintain all of the community’s firetrucks and ambulances.

It would also provide firefighter and public training facilities, and proper storage and decontamination areas for equipment and firefighter gear.

Go to the city’s website, trentonmi.org, for more information about the fire, police and municipal building improvement bond proposal.