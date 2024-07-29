Wyandotte Rotary Park receives new firefighter-themed playscape

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – City officials, Rotarians, residents and eager children gathered July 28 at Rotary Park for a ribbon-cutting to introduce the new firefighter-themed playscape across Third Street from the city’s Maple Street fire station.

The new playground equipment, designed for children ages 2 to 12 years old, features a firetruck-inspired playscape, as well as a swing set and two free-standing spring-mounted miniature firetruck riding toys.

Community and Economic Development Director Joe Gruber said the new playground equipment was funded by the Recreation Department and the Rotary Club of Wyandotte.

“It was just an old, dated park and some of the equipment was failing and in need of repair or replacement, so we just decided to do a complete overhaul,” he said.

Gruber said the playground reconstruction cost about $75,000 to $80,000, of which the Rotary Club contributed $30,000 toward the cost.

He said the new playscape installation was completed in early to mid-June.

Gruber took his son, Joe, 6, to the ribbon-cutting, and both were looking forward to exploring the playscape after the ceremony.

“You can’t go wrong with good old swings and monkey bars, but now there is a lot more here to play with,” he said. “I think it’s cool it’s gotten so much use the last couple of weeks. It’s not a very big park, but it’s a well-positioned park. It’s located right in the middle of the downtown, and it gets a lot of use.”

Mayor Robert DeSana said the revitalized playground is great for the community.

“I drive by here probably two, three times a day, and there’s always families with their kids here,” he said. “The theme is awesome, right next to the fire hall.”

DeSana thanked the Rotary Club for initiating the idea.

Rotarian Bob Curtis of Wyandotte, a past president and current assistant governor for Area 6 in Rotary International District 6400 in southeast Michigan and Ontario, said the local club, with thanks to the Kruger family, has supported the park for many years, and the group’s current leadership felt that it was time to renovate the park.

“So, we put our efforts together and through our fundraisers and with the help of the city, so we are really thrilled,” he said.

Curtis said the firetruck theme is great.

“I’ve seen, many times, the firemen come over, see the kids, put the hats on them, and it’s wonderful,” he said.

City Councilmember Rosemary Shuryan, who is co-president of the Wyandotte Rotary Club, with Councilmember Kaylyn Crayne, said she was excited that they were able to upgrade the playground.

“It was pretty dilapidated before, and I do appreciate the Rotary Club and all the fundraising efforts the board has done, especially Kaylyn and Joe Gruber, and that we were able to raise that $30,000 to improve the lives of the kids,” she said.

Prior to the ribbon-cutting, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Sheryl Riley thanked Crayne for giving her the idea and vision to update Rotary Park.

She also thanked the contractor, Burke Recreation, for bringing the vision to life.

“The contractors – it was actually a son and father – were out here during pouring rain putting this thing together to make sure that it was ready when we wanted it,” Riley said. “There is a ton of people I want to thank: Rotary for their donations, and everybody who had a hand in this throughout the whole process.

“It’s not a one-person job, it’s a community, and from the looks of the past month, the kids absolutely love it and I hope this is just the start of something moving forward in our community.”

She also thanked the Maple Street fire house, which hosted an open house across the street with family-friendly activities in conjunction with the park ribbon-cutting.