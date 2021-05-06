Dearborn police seek shooting suspect in murder investigation

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN — The Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identity a man who shot two people – one fatally – about 9 p.m. May 4 at the Pantheion Club, 12900 Michigan Ave.

After a verbal and physical altercation between a group of people, the suspect produced a handgun, shooting a 24-year-old man fatally and injuring another person, who was later released from the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect, who is believed to be driving a blue Chevy Impala, is considered armed and dangerous.

Police Chief Ronald Haddad urged the public to call the department tip line, 313-943-3012, or Crime Stoppers, 800-SPEAK UP, with any information they may have about the wanted man.

“We will leave no stone unturned, and will utilize all available resources, to solve this heinous crime,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims.”