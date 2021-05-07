Downriver Gymnastics celebrates another state champion

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Downriver Gymnastics has another state champion: Zoe Cheff, 12, of Trenton, after last weekend’s state meet in Port Huron, where gymnasts proved they were bouncing back from last year’s COVID-canceled season.

“All the gymnasts did amazingly,” Downriver Gymnastics owner Kelli Cook said.

Cheff, of the Xcel Silver team, earned a bronze medal on the beam, gold on the floor and silver in the all-around. She was also eighth on the vault.

“Our Xcel Silver team did an amazing job, bringing home numerous medals,” Cook said. “These young athletes have done an amazing job after a tough year canceled their 2020 season.”

Other Xcel team member results include: Amelia Foley, 10, of Taylor, who was seventh on both the bars and the beam; Chelsea Gardner, 11, of Wyandotte, who was seventh on the vault and sixth on the beam; and Merry Schwab, 12, of Maybee, who was sixth of the vault and eighth on the beam.

The Level 6 team, which also competed in Port Huron, included: Claire Barry, 11, of Allen Park, who was third in both the vault and the floor; Samantha LeMoine, 11, of Grosse Ile Township; Hailey McFarland, 15, of Trenton, who was seventh on the bars; Reagan Randazzo, 9, of Brownstown Township, who was eighth on the vault and sixth on the bars; Anna Robinson, 11, of Grosse Ile Township, who was eighth on the bars, sixth on the beam, sixth on the floor and fifth all-around; Lilliana Roman, 14, of Lincoln Park, who was second on the bars and seventh all-around; and Ny’Lah Walker, 11, of River Rouge, who was seventh on the vault.