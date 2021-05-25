Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission informational meeting slated for June 2

The Dearborn Public Library will host a virtual program about the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission at 7 p.m. June 2, and invites the public to learn how to provide important input into the state’s political future.

Michigan voters in 2018 approved the creation of the MICRC, whose mission is to lead Michigan’s redistricting process to assure congressional, state Senate, and state House district lines are drawn fairly in a citizen-led, transparent process, meeting constitutional mandates.

The June 2 Zoom presentation is being conducted in anticipation of the MICRC hosting an open meeting at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center on June 3. The June 2 presentation will feature MICRC Commission Vice Chairwoman Rebecca Szetala.

During the June 2 program, Szetala will detail how the commission will work and how residents can help design which areas of the map will best represent them through their input to the commission.

To register for this free program, go to the Library website at www.dearbornlibrary.org and click on the Events Calendar and Registration Link. Those registering will receive a Zoom meeting link.

