Public invited to Dearborn Flag Day ceremony June 14

DEARBORN – The public is invited to attend the city’s annual Flag Day ceremony at 6 p.m. June 14 at Ford Field Park, 22051 Cherry Hill Road.

Those attending are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and to follow public health and safety protocols.

The ceremony is held in conjunction with the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council.

The commemoration will include a dignified ceremony to burn tattered American flags, keeping with American Legion protocols for the disposal of flags no longer fit for public display.

June 14, 2021, will mark the 244th anniversary of the adoption of the nation’s flag by the Continental Congress in 1777.