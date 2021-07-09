Downriver displays its patriotism in Wyandotte Independence Day Parade

By SUE SUCHYTA

WYANDOTTE – From the platoons of veterans to the eager throngs of youngsters, patriotism took center stage as Wyandotte welcomed summer with its Independence Day Parade.

First responders led the way, with lights flashing and sirens sounding on police cars and firetrucks.

Veterans turned out in impressive numbers, with local chapters of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the Disabled American Veterans, the Polish League of American Veterans and the Blue Star Mothers of America well-represented.

Mayor Robert DeSana and members of the City Council were joined by U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) and state Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-1st District).

BSA Troop 1234 participated, as did Cub Scout Pack 177 and local Knights of Columbus.

The Golden Leash, a premier pet service provider, was an audience favorite with a crowd of clever canines.

The Wyandotte Stars, a vintage base ball team, also were a crowd favorite, as were the flexible gymnasts from Downriver Gymnastics of Southgate, who flipped their way down the avenue.

The Rogalin Dance Troupe performed traditional Polish dances along Biddle Avenue, but did not wear their colorful costumes this year, to the disappointment of some onlookers.

The baton twirlers from Janet’s School of Dance in Taylor, however, were resplendent in their sparkly red and blue outfits.

Music was provided by the Downriver Community Band, the Great Lakes Drum Corps Alumni, the Wyandotte Academy Youth Choir and the Wyandotte Roosevelt Marching Chiefs.

Shriners were out in full force, to the delight of residents, riding in miniature Model Ts and race cars, on magic carpets, in a clown car, on a stage coach and crouched on minibikes as Keystone Kops.

A pack of Jeeps brought up the rear of the parade demonstrating fancy wheeling stunts.