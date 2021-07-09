Wyandotte Street Art Fair returns after a season lost to COVID-19

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – After a summer season lost to COVID-19, the annual Street Art Fair returned to Biddle Avenue July 7 to 10, with artists, festival food, non-profit and vendor booths and entertainment.

The fair, which follows Biddle Avenue from Eureka Avenue to Oak Street, also offers an opportunity for local non-profit groups to earn money, often running a parking lot or selling lemonade at one of multiple sites.

In addition to a Clocktower Craft Show, a wide range of art was represented at the annual event.

Clothing, fiber, digital and mixed media offerings were represented, as were jewelry, noble metal work, photography, paintings, prints and drawings.

Pottery, glass and metal creations drew the eye, as did sculpture, leather work, original toys and wood creations.

After strolling whetted one’s appetite, a wide range of concessions offered everything from funnel cakes and fries, to cheesesteaks, pierogi, pulled pork, Polish sausage and more.

For more information, see the city’s website at Wyandotte.net.