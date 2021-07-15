SWCRC, DCC to host Downriver job fair

SOUTHGATE – The Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber and Downriver Community Conference will host the Downriver Outdoor Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22 at the SEMCA Michigan Works! Southgate American Job Center, 15100 Northline.

The event is designed to connect Downriver’s entrepreneurs and employers with regional talent.

Registration is encouraged for job seekers who plan to attend the job fair. A list of participating businesses and registration is available online.

Services for job seekers include job search assistance, assessments, career coaching, job leads, apprenticeships and training. Business services for employers include talent recruitment, pre-screened candidates, hiring incentives and labor market information.

Through community partnership and special grants, there are additional resources and services for veterans, transportation, weatherization and more. For more information, call 800-285-9675.

“Downriver is in great need of strong talent to fill job openings in every sector of our region’s economy,” SWCRC President and CEO Ronald Hinrichs said. “As Americans and Michiganders, we cannot and will not accept the current worker shortage crisis as our new normal but will seek positive and real solutions to ensure that our community, businesses, and workforce thrive.

“Further, while we engage in meaningful efforts in partnership with our region’s workforce agencies, our elected officials at the state and federal level must provide the resources critically needed to empower workers and talent to overcome barriers preventing them from finding employment and making a difference in our community.”

“There are many options and opportunities available,” DCC Executive Director Jim Perry said. “Finding work is a full-time job, we can help you by providing the tools to succeed. This outdoor job fair will benefit our communities, both employers and job seekers.”

“This job fair is a great opportunity to connect those looking for their next opportunity with high growth, high demand jobs right in their own communities,” SEMCA Michigan Works! CEO Gregory Pitoniak said. “We believe this event will also highlight the diversity of talent and employment in the Downriver area.”

The event is also sponsored by Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency.